ICYMI: Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint tributes to birth, earth mothers

Earlier this week in our coverage leading up to the Orange Bowl, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer shared a video report on Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s tattoos.

The right arm of Rosemy-Jacksaint has tattoos in honor of the women who have played such an important role in his life.

Rosemy-Jacksaint lost his birth mother at an early age. He was taken in by the family of his earth mother.