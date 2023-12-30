ICYMI: Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint tributes to birth, earth mothers

Sports
34 minutes ago

Earlier this week in our coverage leading up to the Orange Bowl, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer shared a video report on Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint’s tattoos.

The right arm of Rosemy-Jacksaint has tattoos in honor of the women who have played such an important role in his life.

Rosemy-Jacksaint lost his birth mother at an early age. He was taken in by the family of his earth mother.

In this video, Rosemy-Jacksaint and his family speak exclusively with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer to share the touching life story behind one of the Bulldogs star receivers.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top