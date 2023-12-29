Touching story of Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint tributes to birth and earth mothers

The right arm of Rosemy-Jacksaint has tattoos in honor of the women who have played such an important role in his life. Rosemy-Jacksaint lost his birth mother at an early age. He was taken in by the family of his earth mother. In this video, Rosemy-Jacksaint and his family speak exclusively with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer to share the touching life story behind one of the Bulldogs star receivers.