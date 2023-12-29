Exclusive
LISTEN NOW to a special year-end broadcast of Politically Georgia

Touching story of Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint tributes to birth and earth mothers

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Birth mother.

Earth mother.

They are the reason for the hyphen in the name of Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

The right arm of Rosemy-Jacksaint has tattoos in honor of the women who have played such an important role in his life. Rosemy-Jacksaint lost his birth mother at an early age. He was taken in by the family of his earth mother. In this video, Rosemy-Jacksaint and his family speak exclusively with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer to share the touching life story behind one of the Bulldogs star receivers.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top