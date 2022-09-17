Wrightsville Johnson County comes from behind to stop Dublin East Laurens

Wrightsville Johnson County stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 34-6 win over Dublin East Laurens in Georgia high school football action on September 16.
Dublin East Laurens authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Wrightsville Johnson County at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
A 34-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Trojans’ defeat of the Falcons.
