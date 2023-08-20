Valdosta Lowndes rallies to rock Arden Christ School

Valdosta Lowndes shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 46-21 win over Arden Christ School in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 19.

Arden Christ School showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Valdosta Lowndes as the first quarter ended.

The Vikings kept a 32-7 intermission margin at the Greenies’ expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 46-21.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.