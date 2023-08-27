Valdosta Lowndes earns solid win over Havana Gadsden County 30-17

Valdosta Lowndes notched a win against Havana Gadsden County 30-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Jaguars took a 17-3 lead over the Vikings heading to the intermission locker room.

Valdosta Lowndes broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-17 lead over Havana Gadsden County.

There was no room for doubt as the Vikings added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

