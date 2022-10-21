Ministry of defense: Columbus Northside blanks Riverdale Drew

Columbus Northside corralled Riverdale Drew’s offense and never let go to fuel a 39-0 victory on October 20 in Georgia football action.
Columbus Northside drew first blood by forging an 18-0 margin over Riverdale Drew after the first quarter.
The Patriots opened a huge 39-0 gap over the Titans at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.
Recently on October 7, Columbus Northside squared off with Hamilton Harris County in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.