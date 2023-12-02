Stockbridge comes from behind to stop Savannah Benedictine Military

Stockbridge overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 45-31 win over Savannah Benedictine Military for a Georgia high school football victory on Dec. 1.
In recent action on Nov. 17, Stockbridge faced off against Atlanta Westminster and Savannah Benedictine Military took on LaGrange on Nov. 17 at Savannah Benedictine Military School.
