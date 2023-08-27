Statesboro earns stressful win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 12-7

Statesboro posted a narrow 12-7 win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch on Aug. 26 in Georgia football.

Statesboro opened with a 12-6 advantage over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch through the first quarter.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch showed its spirit while rallying to within 12-7 in the third quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Blue Devils and the Yellowjackets were both scoreless.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Statesboro faced off against Brunswick Glynn and Brooklet Southeast Bulloch took on Hinesville Liberty County on Aug. 18 at Hinesville Liberty County High School.

