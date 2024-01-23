Statesboro Bulloch carves slim margin over Westminster Schools of Augusta

Statesboro Bulloch topped Westminster Schools of Augusta 70-61 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 22.
Statesboro Bulloch darted in front of Westminster Schools of Augusta 25-20 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats trimmed the margin to make it 35-31 at halftime.
Statesboro Bulloch moved to a 54-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Gators got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-14 edge.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
