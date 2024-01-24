Rome Model survives for narrow win over Blue Ridge Fannin County

Rome Model topped Blue Ridge Fannin County 43-42 in a tough tilt for a Georgia girls basketball victory at Rome Model High on Jan. 23.
The start wasn’t the problem for Blue Ridge Fannin County, as it began with a 13-11 edge over Rome Model through the end of the first quarter.
The Blue Devils kept a 26-18 halftime margin at the Rebels’ expense.
Blue Ridge Fannin County took the lead 34-31 to start the final quarter.
The Blue Devils rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Rebels 12-8 in the last stanza for the victory.
Last season, Blue Ridge Fannin County and Rome Model faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Rome Model High School.
