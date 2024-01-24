Girls Basketball Roundup – January 23, 2024

Last time McDonough Union Grove and Locust Grove played in a 62-21 game on Feb. 6, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 18, McDonough Union Grove squared off with Gray Jones County in a basketball game.

Mt. Vernon Montgomery County outlasts Portal

Mt. Vernon Montgomery County handed Portal a tough 60-46 loss during this Georgia girls high school basketball game on Jan. 23.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon Montgomery County a 16-10 lead over Portal.

The Eagles fought to a 32-18 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Mt. Vernon Montgomery County thundered to a 49-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a 13-11 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Recently on Jan. 16, Portal squared off with Darien Mcintosh in a basketball game.

Rome Model survives for narrow win over Blue Ridge Fannin County

Rome Model topped Blue Ridge Fannin County 43-42 in a tough tilt for a Georgia girls basketball victory at Rome Model High on Jan. 23.

The start wasn’t the problem for Blue Ridge Fannin County, as it began with a 13-11 edge over Rome Model through the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils kept a 26-18 halftime margin at the Rebels’ expense.

Blue Ridge Fannin County took the lead 34-31 to start the final quarter.

The Blue Devils rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Rebels 12-8 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Blue Ridge Fannin County and Rome Model faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Rome Model High School.

Statesboro tacks win on Douglas Coffee

Statesboro dominated Douglas Coffee 67-44 in Georgia girls basketball on Jan. 23.

Recently on Jan. 16, Statesboro squared off with Hinesville Bradwell Institute in a basketball game.

