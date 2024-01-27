Rome collects victory over Woodstock Etowah

Rome eventually beat Woodstock Etowah 58-42 in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 26.
Last season, Woodstock Etowah and Rome squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Rome High School.
Recently on Jan. 17, Rome squared off with Woodstock in a basketball game.
