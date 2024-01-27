Boys Basketball Roundup – January 26, 2024

Augusta Curtis Baptist raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-21 win over Aiken Mead Hall Episcopal in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Recently on Jan. 11, Augusta Curtis Baptist squared off with Johnston Francis Hugh Wardlaw in a basketball game.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch overpowers Savannah Islands in thorough fashion

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 85-49 win over Savannah Islands on Jan. 26 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Brooklet Southeast Bulloch a 17-15 lead over Savannah Islands.

The Yellowjackets opened a meager 34-30 gap over the Sharks at the half.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch steamrolled to a 58-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellowjackets held on with a 27-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch and Savannah Islands faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Savannah Islands High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch faced off against Jesup Wayne County and Savannah Islands took on Jesup Wayne County on Jan. 12 at Savannah Islands High School.

Buford earns stressful win over Hoschton Mill Creek

Buford posted a narrow 58-49 win over Hoschton Mill Creek in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Cumming South Forsyth.

Cumming South Forsyth rides to cruise-control win over Alpharetta Denmark

Cumming South Forsyth scored early and often to roll over Alpharetta Denmark 71-49 on Jan. 26 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Last season, Alpharetta Denmark and Cumming South Forsyth faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Alpharetta Denmark faced off against Suwanee Lambert and Cumming South Forsyth took on Hoschton Mill Creek on Jan. 15 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.

Dawsonville Dawson County carves slim margin over Jasper Pickens County

Dawsonville Dawson County posted a narrow 53-46 win over Jasper Pickens County for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 26.

Last time Dawsonville Dawson County and Jasper Pickens County played in a 77-61 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

Decatur Columbia tops Atlanta McNair

Decatur Columbia’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Atlanta McNair 86-25 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 13, Decatur Columbia faced off against Athens.

Greenville Bob Jones denies Milner Rock Springs Christian’s challenge

Greenville Bob Jones notched a win against Milner Rock Springs Christian 69-59 during this South Carolina boys high school basketball game on Jan. 26.

Hinesville Bradwell Institute bests Evans Greenbrier

It was a tough night for Evans Greenbrier which was overmatched by Hinesville Bradwell Institute in this 54-27 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Evans Greenbrier faced off against Douglas Coffee and Hinesville Bradwell Institute took on Statesboro on Jan. 16 at Hinesville Bradwell Institute.

Jonesboro pockets slim win over Hampton Lovejoy

Jonesboro posted a narrow 50-47 win over Hampton Lovejoy at Hampton Lovejoy High on Jan. 26 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Hampton Lovejoy faced off against Forest Park and Jonesboro took on Atlanta Woodward Academy on Jan. 18 at Atlanta Woodward Academy.

Lawrenceville Archer dominates Lilburn Parkview

Lawrenceville Archer raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 69-39 win over Lilburn Parkview in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Lawrenceville Archer faced off against Covington Newton.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain takes down Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr.

It was a tough night for Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. which was overmatched by Lithonia Arabia Mountain in this 97-27 verdict.

Marietta Walker denies Atlanta Drew Charter’s challenge

Marietta Walker grabbed a 68-58 victory at the expense of Atlanta Drew Charter in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Myrtle Beach Atlantic Collegiate outlasts Martinez Augusta Christian

Myrtle Beach Atlantic Collegiate pushed past Martinez Augusta Christian for a 74-63 win at Myrtle Beach Atlantic Collegiate Academy on Jan. 26 in South Carolina boys high school basketball action.

Newnan Heritage barely beats Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian

Newnan Heritage topped Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian 65-61 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-7 advantage over Newnan Heritage as the first quarter ended.

The Hawks’ offense darted in front for a 27-21 lead over the Patriots at halftime.

Newnan Heritage thundered to a 54-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Patriots narrowed the gap 23-11 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Newnan Heritage and Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian High School.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Newnan Heritage faced off against Columbus Brookstone.

Norcross overwhelms Lilburn Berkmar

Norcross unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lilburn Berkmar 78-23 Friday on Jan. 26 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 20, Lilburn Berkmar squared off with Lawrenceville Discovery in a basketball game.

Rome collects victory over Woodstock Etowah

Rome eventually beat Woodstock Etowah 58-42 in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 26.

Last season, Woodstock Etowah and Rome squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Rome High School.

Recently on Jan. 17, Rome squared off with Woodstock in a basketball game.

Stockbridge dominates Locust Grove Luella

Stockbridge unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Locust Grove Luella 64-44 Friday in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 26.

Recently on Jan. 15, Stockbridge squared off with Dacula Hebron Christian in a basketball game.

Suwanee North Gwinnett pockets slim win over Lawrenceville Discovery

Suwanee North Gwinnett posted a narrow 53-52 win over Lawrenceville Discovery for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Lawrenceville Discovery High on Jan. 26.

Recently on Jan. 20, Lawrenceville Discovery squared off with Lilburn Berkmar in a basketball game.

