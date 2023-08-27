Rock Hill South Carolina sets early tone to dominate Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian 44-6

Rock Hill South Carolina took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian 44-6 in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 26.

Rock Hill South Carolina took an early lead by forging a 23-0 margin over Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian after the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 37-0 advantage at intermission over the Blue Knight.

Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian fought back in the third quarter to make it 37-6.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian and Rock Hill South Carolina faced off on Oct. 29, 2022 at Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian.

