Pelham gives Cochran Bleckley County the business

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Pelham raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 57-19 win over Cochran Bleckley County in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 21.

Recently on Feb. 10, Pelham squared off with Ocilla Irwin County in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

