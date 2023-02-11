Pelham earns solid win over Ocilla Irwin County

Pelham called “game” in the waning moments of a 56-42 defeat of Ocilla Irwin County during this Georgia girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 28, Ocilla Irwin County faced off against Alma Bacon County . For more, click here. Pelham took on Alma Bacon County on February 4 at Alma Bacon County High School. Click here for a recap.
