Not for the faint of heart: Jesup Wayne County topples Perry

Jesup Wayne County weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning a 14-7 victory against Perry in Georgia high school football on November 18.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
Jesup Wayne County jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Yellow Jackets chalked up this decision in spite of the Panthers’ spirited final-quarter performance.
Recently on November 4, Perry squared off with Dexter West Laurens in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.