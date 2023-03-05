X
Not for the faint of heart: Fayetteville Fayette County topples Savannah Benedictine Military

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Fayetteville Fayette County posted a narrow 73-67 win over Savannah Benedictine Military for a Georgia boys basketball victory on March 4.

Tough to find an edge early, Fayetteville Fayette County and Savannah Benedictine Military fashioned an 18-18 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ shooting struck in front for a 41-26 lead over the Cadets at the half.

Fayetteville Fayette County pulled to a 58-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Cadets’ 26-15 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 25, Fayetteville Fayette County faced off against Bainbridge . Click here for a recap. Savannah Benedictine Military took on Perry on Feb. 25 at Savannah Benedictine Military School. For more, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

