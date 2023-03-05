Not for the faint of heart: Fayetteville Fayette County topples Savannah Benedictine Military

Fayetteville Fayette County posted a narrow 73-67 win over Savannah Benedictine Military for a Georgia boys basketball victory on March 4.
Tough to find an edge early, Fayetteville Fayette County and Savannah Benedictine Military fashioned an 18-18 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Tigers’ shooting struck in front for a 41-26 lead over the Cadets at the half.
Fayetteville Fayette County pulled to a 58-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Cadets’ 26-15 margin in the fourth quarter.
