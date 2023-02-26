X
Dark Mode Toggle

Savannah Benedictine Military rides the rough off Perry

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Savannah Benedictine Military put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Perry in a 72-59 decision in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 25.

Recently on Feb. 15, Perry squared off with Griffin Spalding in a basketball game. For more, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves fall victim to pitch clock as charged strike ends spring game vs. Red Sox 5h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

On Senior Day, Georgia Tech collects win over Louisville
6h ago

Credit: AP

Braves notes: Austin Riley’s adjustment, Kolby Allard’s lessons and more
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Thiago Almada magic saves Atlanta United
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Thiago Almada magic saves Atlanta United
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks finding teachable moments as team culture shifts to player development
5h ago
The Latest

Martinez Augusta Christian nets nifty victory over Columbia Cardinal Newman
7m ago
Buford Lanier proves to be too much for Douglasville South Paulding
7m ago
Shaken, not stirred, Atlanta Mt. Vernon cracks Summerville Chattooga
8m ago
Featured

Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ film loosely based on actual 1985 North Georgia story
4h ago
Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top