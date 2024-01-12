Newnan Heritage denies McDonough Creekside Christian’s challenge

Newnan Heritage handed McDonough Creekside Christian a tough 47-35 loss at Newnan Heritage on Jan. 11 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
Newnan Heritage jumped in front of McDonough Creekside Christian 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Hawks’ shooting moved in front for a 29-19 lead over the Cougars at the half.
Newnan Heritage pulled to a 42-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hawks maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-5 in the fourth quarter.
