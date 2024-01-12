Girls Basketball Roundup – January 11, 2024

Forsyth Mary Persons earned a convincing 71-41 win over Zebulon Pike County in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 11.

Greenville Legacy Early College overcomes Rabun Gap

Greenville Legacy Early College notched a win against Rabun Gap 50-38 in South Carolina girls basketball on Jan. 11.

Newnan Heritage denies McDonough Creekside Christian’s challenge

Newnan Heritage handed McDonough Creekside Christian a tough 47-35 loss at Newnan Heritage on Jan. 11 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Newnan Heritage jumped in front of McDonough Creekside Christian 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks’ shooting moved in front for a 29-19 lead over the Cougars at the half.

Newnan Heritage pulled to a 42-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-5 in the fourth quarter.

Statesboro Bulloch denies Lyons Robert Toombs Christian’s challenge

Statesboro Bulloch knocked off Lyons Robert Toombs Christian 41-31 on Jan. 11 in Georgia girls high school basketball.

Statesboro Bulloch darted in front of Lyons Robert Toombs Christian 9-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Gators fought to an 18-12 intermission margin at the Crusaders’ expense.

Lyons Robert Toombs Christian fought back in the third quarter to make it 28-26.

The Gators got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-5 edge.

