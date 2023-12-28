Montgomery JAG high school barely beats Dacula

Montgomery JAG high school topped Dacula 61-55 in a tough tilt in an Alabama boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.
Montgomery JAG high school opened with a 14-12 advantage over Dacula through the first quarter.
The tables turned a bit at the half when the Falcons got within 25-24.
Montgomery JAG high school jumped to a 48-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Falcons’ 17-13 advantage in the final quarter.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.