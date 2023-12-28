Boys Basketball Roundup – December 27, 2023

In recent action on Dec. 19, Harlem faced off against Evans.

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic earns narrow win over Florence

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic finally found a way to top Florence 60-53 in Alabama boys basketball action on Dec. 27.

Augusta Lucy C Laney dominates Augusta Josey

Augusta Lucy C Laney dismissed Augusta Josey by an 86-35 count in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 22, Augusta Lucy C Laney faced off against Columbia Irmo.

Cochran Bleckley County claims tight victory against Anderson Pendleton

Cochran Bleckley County posted a narrow 45-41 win over Anderson Pendleton in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 22, Anderson Pendleton squared off with Lexington Oglethorpe in a basketball game.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli exhales after close call with Albany Dougherty

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli topped Albany Dougherty 58-50 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Douglasville Douglas County overcomes Montgomery Carver

Douglasville Douglas County eventually beat Montgomery Carver 67-57 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Douglasville Douglas County opened with a 26-12 advantage over Montgomery Carver through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened an immense 42-25 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Montgomery Carver stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 50-41.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-16 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Newnan.

Easley posts win at Elberton Elbert County’s expense

Easley knocked off Elberton Elbert County 70-54 at Easley High on Dec. 27 in South Carolina boys high school basketball action.

Fairburn Langston Hughes tops Fayetteville Fayette County

Fairburn Langston Hughes eventually beat Fayetteville Fayette County 79-60 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 20, Fayetteville Fayette County squared off with Jasper in a basketball game.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill exhales after close call with Cincinnati Aiken

Fayetteville Starrs Mill topped Cincinnati Aiken 65-61 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball on Dec. 27.

Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee tops Atlanta Lakeside

Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee knocked off Atlanta Lakeside 60-41 for a Florida boys basketball victory at Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee High on Dec. 27.

Gainesville Chestatee overwhelms Flowery Branch

Gainesville Chestatee controlled the action to earn an impressive 62-36 win against Flowery Branch during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 27.

Recently on Dec. 18, Flowery Branch squared off with Dawsonville Dawson County in a basketball game.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff comes up short in matchup with Gainesville Lakeview Academy

Gainesville Lakeview Academy knocked off Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 63-52 on Dec. 27 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off against McDonough and Gainesville Lakeview Academy took on Duluth on Dec. 19 at Duluth High School.

Gainesville North Hall tops Gainesville East Hall

Gainesville North Hall eventually beat Gainesville East Hall 65-50 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

McDonough Eagles Landing Christian bests Macon First Presbyterian Day

McDonough Eagles Landing Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 83-33 win over Macon First Presbyterian Day during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 27.

Montgomery JAG high school barely beats Dacula

Montgomery JAG high school topped Dacula 61-55 in a tough tilt in an Alabama boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

Montgomery JAG high school opened with a 14-12 advantage over Dacula through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the half when the Falcons got within 25-24.

Montgomery JAG high school jumped to a 48-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Falcons’ 17-13 advantage in the final quarter.

Moon holds off Roswell

Moon topped Roswell 62-55 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

North Augusta Fox Creek squeezes past Louisville Jefferson County

North Augusta Fox Creek finally found a way to top Louisville Jefferson County 53-44 at North Augusta Fox Creek High on Dec. 27 in South Carolina boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 18, North Augusta Fox Creek squared off with Augusta Aquinas in a basketball game.

Savannah Benedictine Military barely beats Hilton Head Island

Savannah Benedictine Military finally found a way to top Hilton Head Island 49-43 on Dec. 27 in South Carolina boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Hilton Head Island faced off against Richmond Hill.

Savannah Bethesda pockets slim win over Florence Christian

Savannah Bethesda topped Florence Christian 50-47 in a tough tilt on Dec. 27 in South Carolina boys high school basketball action.

Statesboro darts by Pembroke Bryan County

Statesboro rolled past Pembroke Bryan County for a comfortable 74-33 victory for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Statesboro High on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Statesboro faced off against Dublin East Laurens and Pembroke Bryan County took on Brunswick Glynn on Dec. 20 at Pembroke Bryan County High School.

Trion slips past Falmouth Pendleton County

Trion posted a narrow 54-52 win over Falmouth Pendleton County in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 27.

In recent action on Dec. 18, Trion faced off against Ringgold.

Vidalia survives for narrow win over Douglas Coffee

Vidalia finally found a way to top Douglas Coffee 71-67 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.

