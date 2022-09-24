Manchester trips Johns Creek Chattahoochee in tenacious tussle

Manchester weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning a 14-7 victory against Johns Creek Chattahoochee in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 23.
Manchester opened with a 6-0 advantage over Johns Creek Chattahoochee through the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Manchester moved to a 14-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com