BREAKING: Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder in June shooting
Macon Westside hustles by Augusta Josey

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Macon Westside dumped Augusta Josey 19-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 17.

Recently on September 8 , Augusta Josey squared off with Augusta Glenn Hills in a football game . For more, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

