Macon Northeast slips past Columbus Carver

Macon Northeast topped Columbus Carver 25-18 in a tough tilt during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Macon Northeast opened with a 7-6 advantage over Columbus Carver through the first quarter.

The Raiders opened a slim 25-18 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Macon Northeast and Columbus Carver squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Macon Northeast High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Columbus Carver faced off against Columbus Spencer.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.