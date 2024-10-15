Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Crashes snarl traffic in Cobb, Henry counties
High School Sports

Longest active Georgia high school football regular-season winning streaks

ajc.com

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Credit: Stan Awtrey

By
47 minutes ago

North Oconee’s last-minute victory over Eastside last week extended the state’s longest winning streak in regular-season games. Here are active streaks of 10 regular-season wins or more.

34 - North Oconee

22 - Cartersville

20 - Pierce County

17 - Carrollton

16 - Marist

15 - Morgan County

13 - Milton

12 - Cedartown

12 - Savannah Christian

12 - Starr’s Mill

11 - Dublin

11 - North Cobb

10 - Cambridge

10 - Decatur

10 - Lovett

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Lee Co. ends Georgia high school football’s longest win streak | Friday night highlights
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

List: Teams in each GHSA class allowing fewest points through Week 8
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

List: Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification after Week 8
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Colquitt, Oconee County S

How the top 10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 9
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Top Georgia high school football performances from Week 9: Davis leads Rockmart rally17m ago
Q&A: Ware County coach discusses Benedictine rivalry, challenging schedule32m ago
GHSA Volleyball State Playoff brackets schedule/scores
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HBO

John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
EXCLUSIVE
‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: Georgia Election Board chair wants his GOP peers to...
Living in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids