Longest active Georgia high school football regular-season winning streaks

North Oconee’s last-minute victory over Eastside last week extended the state’s longest winning streak in regular-season games. Here are active streaks of 10 regular-season wins or more.
34 - North Oconee
22 - Cartersville
20 - Pierce County
17 - Carrollton
16 - Marist
15 - Morgan County
13 - Milton
12 - Cedartown
12 - Savannah Christian
12 - Starr’s Mill
11 - Dublin
11 - North Cobb
10 - Cambridge
10 - Decatur
10 - Lovett
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest