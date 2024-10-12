North Oconee 40, Eastside 35

“I think our kids play bigger than the moment and didn’t let the moment get too big for them,” North Oconee coach Tyler Aurandt said. “But it all starts with Harrison. He thrives in those moments. He’s such a competitor and his ability to extend plays and make throws. He’s one of the best that I’ll ever coach.”

Faulkner completed 5 of 7 passes on the game-winning drive. He finished the night 18-for-28 for 306 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 31 yards, despite being sacked three times.

“It 100 percent starts with him,” Aurandt said. “He loves that moment. I think that’s probably one of his biggest assets is that he is so competitive and he’s such a good leader that I don’t even think twice about the situation. It’s one of those things you can’t coach. It’s just instilled in him.”

Eastside had tied the game at 28-28 with 6:37 left in the third quarter on a 3-yard run by Jayden Barr, only to have North Oconee scored on the third play of its next possession when Faulkner found Landon Roland across the middle. Roldan, a Georgia commit, juggled the ball as he was running and secured it for a 66-yard touchdown. But the extra point sailed wide and North Oconee had a precarious 34-28 lead.

Eastside then moved quickly down the field to score the go-ahead touchdown. The big play was a 76-yard screen pass from Payton Shaw to Barr, who scored on third-and-goal from the 2. Jonathan Gomez kicked the PAT to put the Eagles ahead 35-34.

That set up the game-winning drive for North Oconee. One big play was a 17-yard toss to Brooks, with a 15-yard personal foul tacked on, which gave the Titans the ball at the 28. After first-down passes to Roldan and another the Dallas Dickerson, it was up to Faulkner to finish the drill.

“We trust each other,” Faulkner said. “We all have a strong relationship. I trust my offensive line. I trust my receivers for sure. I knew we could get down there and score – and we did.”

Brooks said, “We practice that, so we’re ready for that moment. Just play our game. Don’t try to do anything that we don’t do. Slow it down and do what we do.”

Faulkner had plenty of help. Roldan caught eight passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Dallas Dickerson caught three balls for 60 yards and one touchdown. Brooks caught two passes for 32 yards. Patrick Elliott caught a 28-yard touchdown.

Barr, a Georgia Tech commit, put on a show for Eastside. Sometimes lining up at tailback and other times lining up in the Wildcat formation, Barr ran 26 times for 122 yards and five touchdowns – runs of 5, 17, 1, 3 and 2 yards.

Shaw was 4-for-10 passing for 129 yards. The Eagles ran for 287 yards, with Myles Mims adding 97 yards on eight attempts.

The win improved North Oconee to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the region. The Titans finish the season against Flowery Branch and Walnut Grove and need one win to secure the No. 1 seed. Eastside (7-1, 3-1) is tied with East Forsyth, who it plays next week to determine the No. 2 team in the league.