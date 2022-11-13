Loganville Grayson routs Powder Springs Hillgrove

Loganville Grayson played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Powder Springs Hillgrove during a 30-3 beating in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 12.
The Rams opened a massive 23-0 gap over the Hawks at halftime.
Loganville Grayson steamrolled to a 30-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.
Recently on November 4, Powder Springs Hillgrove squared off with Powder Springs McEachern in a football game. For more, click here.
