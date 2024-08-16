List: Schools with most victories this century without a state title

Here are the schools with the most victories this century without a state championship.
239 - Carrollton
225 - Greater Atlanta Christian
215 - Athens Academy
212 - Stephenson
205 - Washington County
201 - Darlington
200 - Woodward Academy
199 - Walton
193 - Mary Persons
193 - St. Pius
190 - Calvary Day
190 - Westside (Macon)
189 - McEachern
189 - Starr’s Mill
188 - Stephens County
187 - Johnson County
187 - Vidalia
185 - Mays
193 - Bremen
181 - Appling County
181 - Cook
181 - Dalton
