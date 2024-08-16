List: Schools with most victories this century without a state title

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis (10) attempts a pass during the second half against Mill Creek in the GHSA Class 7A finals, at Center Parc Stadium, Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Mill Creek defeated Carrollton 70-35. Carrollton freshman quarterback Julian Lewis threw for a state championship game record 531 yards and five touchdowns. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)