List: Schools with most victories this century without a state title

Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis (10) attempts a pass during the second half against Mill Creek in the GHSA Class 7A finals, at Center Parc Stadium, Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Mill Creek defeated Carrollton 70-35. Carrollton freshman quarterback Julian Lewis threw for a state championship game record 531 yards and five touchdowns.

1 minute ago

Here are the schools with the most victories this century without a state championship.

239 - Carrollton

225 - Greater Atlanta Christian

215 - Athens Academy

212 - Stephenson

205 - Washington County

201 - Darlington

200 - Woodward Academy

199 - Walton

193 - Mary Persons

193 - St. Pius

190 - Calvary Day

190 - Westside (Macon)

189 - McEachern

189 - Starr’s Mill

188 - Stephens County

187 - Johnson County

187 - Vidalia

185 - Mays

193 - Bremen

181 - Appling County

181 - Cook

181 - Dalton

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

