Preseason rankings for the 32 Georgia high school football semifinalists

Only one team that was unranked in preseason made the semifinals. That is Stephenson in Class 3A. In 2023, there were seven semifinalists that were unranked in preseason.
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Carrollton
3. Grayson
4. Douglas County
Class 5A
1. Milton
4. Lee County
6. Hughes
8. Coffee
Class 4A
3. Marist
6. North Oconee
8. Creekside
10. Blessed Trinity
Class 3A
1. Jefferson
3. LaGrange
4. Calhoun
UNR. Stephenson
Class 2A
2. Appling County
3. Rockmart
6. Carver (Columbus)
7. Burke County
Class A Division I
1. Toombs County
4. Fitzgerald
7. Dublin
8. Northeast
Class A Division II
1. Bowdon
2. Brooks County
3. Manchester
4. Irwin County
Class 3A-A private
1. Prince Avenue Christian
3. Hebron Christian
4. Fellowship Christian
10. North Cobb Christian
