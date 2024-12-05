Breaking: Atlanta police shoot, kill man armed with knife on I-75, chief says
Preseason rankings for the 32 Georgia high school football semifinalists

The Milton stands are packed with fans as Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola (10) looks to hand the ball off to Buford running back Justin Baker (2) against the Milton defense during the first half against Buford at Milton High School, Friday, August 16, 2024, in Milton, Ga. This game is between two of the top teams in the state, as Milton is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and Buford is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
35 minutes ago

Only one team that was unranked in preseason made the semifinals. That is Stephenson in Class 3A. In 2023, there were seven semifinalists that were unranked in preseason.

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Carrollton

3. Grayson

4. Douglas County

Class 5A

1. Milton

4. Lee County

6. Hughes

8. Coffee

Class 4A

3. Marist

6. North Oconee

8. Creekside

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 3A

1. Jefferson

3. LaGrange

4. Calhoun

UNR. Stephenson

Class 2A

2. Appling County

3. Rockmart

6. Carver (Columbus)

7. Burke County

Class A Division I

1. Toombs County

4. Fitzgerald

7. Dublin

8. Northeast

Class A Division II

1. Bowdon

2. Brooks County

3. Manchester

4. Irwin County

Class 3A-A private

1. Prince Avenue Christian

3. Hebron Christian

4. Fellowship Christian

10. North Cobb Christian

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

