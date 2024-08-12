List: Number of head-coaching changes each year since 2000

There are 75 new head coaches among the GHSA’s 415 teams this season. That’s the fewest since 2011. Here are the totals for each season this century. The average this decade is 88 with a turnover rate of about 22%. That’s not as high historically as one would think. The turnover rate in the 1970s was 25.3%, according to GHSFHA records.

2024 - 75

2023 - 105