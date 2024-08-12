High School Sports

List: Number of head-coaching changes each year since 2000

ajc.com

By
58 minutes ago

There are 75 new head coaches among the GHSA’s 415 teams this season. That’s the fewest since 2011. Here are the totals for each season this century. The average this decade is 88 with a turnover rate of about 22%. That’s not as high historically as one would think. The turnover rate in the 1970s was 25.3%, according to GHSFHA records.

2024 - 75

2023 - 105

2022 - 96

2021 - 105

2020 - 80

2019 - 103

2018 - 93

2017 - 109

2016 - 83

2015 - 85

2014 - 94

2013 - 98

2012 - 92

2011 - 75

2010 - 89

2009 - 72

2008 - 110

2007 - 77

2006 - 91

2005 - 85

2004 - 65

2003 - 84

2002 - 93

2001 - 83

2000 - 68

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: For the AJC

List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class A Division II
Placeholder Image

Credit: Special to the AJC

List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class 2A
Placeholder Image

Credit: Tami Chappell/Special to the AJC

List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class 3A
Placeholder Image

List: Longest-tenured head coaches in Class A Division I
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Allen

Preseason all-state: Griffin, running backs stand out on Class A Division I team13m ago
Top players by position: Reddick leads versatile group at defensive back28m ago
4 Questions with Coffee coach Mike Coe43m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 16 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades