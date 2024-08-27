Breaking: Overturned truck blocks I-285 East ramp to I-75 North
List: 13 newly hired head coaches who got their first wins in Week 2

Former Turner County, Pebblebrook and Salem head coach Leroy Hood is 1-1 in his first season at Midtown. (WSB-TV)

Thirteen coaches new to their schools got their first victories last week, six in what the computer rankings considered upsets. East Paulding, under Van Spence, beat 24-point favorite North Paulding, and Dodge County, under Phillip Brown, beat 15-point favorite and seventh-ranked Bleckley County.

Geoff Cannon, Coosa

Phillip Brown, Dodge County

Van Spence, East Paulding

Sean Tiernan, Greenbrier

David Dean, Lanier County

Demonta Prather, Manchester

Leroy Hood, Midtown

Sam Brown, Pataula Charter

Kendrick Callier, Stockbridge

Greg Harris, Union Grove

Morris Mitchell, Westlake

Thomas Smith, Wheeler County

C.J. Frazier, Windsor Forest

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

