List: 13 newly hired head coaches who got their first wins in Week 2

Thirteen coaches new to their schools got their first victories last week, six in what the computer rankings considered upsets. East Paulding, under Van Spence, beat 24-point favorite North Paulding, and Dodge County, under Phillip Brown, beat 15-point favorite and seventh-ranked Bleckley County.
Geoff Cannon, Coosa
Phillip Brown, Dodge County
Van Spence, East Paulding
Sean Tiernan, Greenbrier
David Dean, Lanier County
Demonta Prather, Manchester
Leroy Hood, Midtown
Sam Brown, Pataula Charter
Kendrick Callier, Stockbridge
Greg Harris, Union Grove
Morris Mitchell, Westlake
Thomas Smith, Wheeler County
C.J. Frazier, Windsor Forest
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author