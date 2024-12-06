LaGrange, Jefferson, Calhoun, Stephenson thrive in their new reclassification homes

Both of those programs will travel, LaGrange to No. 3 Jefferson (10-3) and Stephenson to No. 8 Calhoun (10-3).

Each semifinalist has 10-3 records.

The path to the championship game will be a difficult one for the traveling teams, and a Jefferson-Calhoun state championship matchup would be a wise pick.

When LaGrange arrives at Jefferson, it will face a team that is outscoring opponents 462-210 after ousting Monroe 45-6, Oconee County 42-6 and Cherokee Bluff 42-28 in the playoffs. Gavin Markey, the senior quarterback at Jefferson, leads a run-heavy offense that averages 252 rushing to 105 passing yards per game.

Markey is 74-of-130 passing for 1,283 yards and 16 touchdowns and leads leading the rushing attack with 183 carries for 1,445 yards and 21 touchdowns. Senior Talan Childress and junior Dalton Dye each have a team-leading five touchdown receptions. Behind Markey, junior Dallas Russell has 10 touchdown runs; senior Rett Hemphill has six, and senior Mickell Pittman has four.

When Calhoun welcomes Stephenson, the Yellow Jackets are presented with a chance to reach the championship game for the second time under coach Clay Stephenson. Calhoun lost to Warner Robins 38-14 in the championship game in 2021, his third season at Calhoun.

Stephenson took over after Hal Lamb’s retirement in 2019. Lamb coached Calhoun to the championship game eight times during his tenure from 1999 to 2018 and won three titles – 2011, 2014 and 2017. From 2008 to 2012, Calhoun played 15 games in each season and lost in three consecutive championship games from 2008-2010. Calhoun finished last season with a 6-4 record and missed the postseason for the first time since 1999, Lamb’s first year at the helm.

Stephenson is enjoying its first semifinals berth since 2005 under coach Ron Gartrell, who coached the Jaguars from the school’s inception (1996) to 2020 before Marcus Jelks took over head coaching duties. Jelks coached Lithonia from 2010 to 2019 and coached the team to the first round three times. Under Jelks, the Jaguars have appeared in the second round in 2022 and the quarterfinals last season, both in Class 4A.

Class 3A schedule

LaGrange at Jefferson

Stephenson at Calhoun