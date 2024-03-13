Sports

Lexington Oglethorpe shuts out Greensboro Greene County

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran catcher Will Schnure (left) and Mt. Paran pitcher Kyle Trammell (26) confer during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Defense dominated as Lexington Oglethorpe pitched a 15-0 shutout of Greensboro Greene County in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 12.

In recent action on March 7, Greensboro Greene County faced off against Hephzibah.

