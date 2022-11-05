Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian narrowly edges Atlanta Washington in tight triumph

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian swapped jabs before dispatching Atlanta Washington 14-12 during this Georgia football game.
The Bulldogs took a 12-0 lead over the Eagles heading to the halftime locker room.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Eagles pulled off a stirring 14-0 fourth quarter to trip the Bulldogs.
Recently on October 21, Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian squared off with Kennesaw North Cobb Christian in a football game. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.