Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Christian records thin win against Savannah Bethesda

Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Christian finally found a way to top Savannah Bethesda 53-48 in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Jan. 22.
Last season, Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Christian and Savannah Bethesda faced off on Dec. 28, 2022 at Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Christian Academy.
Recently on Jan. 16, Savannah Bethesda squared off with Beaufort Academy in a basketball game.
