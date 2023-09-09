Hawkinsville outlasts Buena Vista Marion County to earn OT victory

Hawkinsville topped Buena Vista Marion County in a 41-40 overtime thriller in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Hawkinsville a 13-6 lead over Buena Vista Marion County.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 20-20 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Buena Vista Marion County jumped a slim margin over Hawkinsville as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Red Devils and the Eagles locked in a 34-34 stalemate.

Hawkinsville got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

