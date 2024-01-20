Girls Basketball Roundup – January 19, 2024

Recently on Jan. 6, Alpharetta St Francis squared off with Montclair Immaculate Conception in a basketball game.

Fayetteville Fayette County pushes over Fayetteville Starrs Mill

Fayetteville Fayette County handed Fayetteville Starrs Mill a tough 56-40 loss at Fayetteville Fayette County High on Jan. 19 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Jesup Wayne County takes down Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Jesup Wayne County earned a convincing 64-30 win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. escapes close call with Tucker

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. finally found a way to top Tucker 48-47 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Newnan Heritage sprints past Columbus Brookstone

Newnan Heritage notched a win against Columbus Brookstone 46-27 in Georgia girls basketball action on Jan. 19.

The first quarter gave Newnan Heritage a 12-5 lead over Columbus Brookstone.

The Hawks registered a 20-13 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Newnan Heritage jumped to a 31-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 15-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Jan. 11, Newnan Heritage squared off with McDonough Creekside Christian in a basketball game.

Tiger Rabun County dominates Elberton Elbert County

Tiger Rabun County earned a convincing 64-34 win over Elberton Elbert County for a Georgia girls basketball victory at Elberton Elbert County High on Jan. 19.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.