Gainesville North Hall exhales after close call with Gainesville East Forsyth

Gainesville North Hall finally found a way to top Gainesville East Forsyth 66-57 in Georgia girls basketball on Jan. 9.
Gainesville East Forsyth started on steady ground by forging a 20-11 lead over Gainesville North Hall at the end of the first quarter.
The Broncos had a 31-26 edge on the Trojans at the beginning of the third quarter.
Gainesville North Hall broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 47-43 lead over Gainesville East Forsyth.
The Trojans held on with a 19-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last time Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Forsyth played in a 58-55 game on Feb. 3, 2023.
