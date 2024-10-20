Football rankings: Manchester moves up to No. 1; Perry back in top 10

Manchester is the new No. 1 team in the AJC’s Class A Division II rankings after previous No. 1 Irwin County was taken down Friday by Clinch County.

Manchester was the 2023 runner-up in this class and avenged its championship-game loss to Bowdon earlier this month. The Blue Devils’ only loss came in the opener to Harris County, a bigger school.

Irwin, which had been undefeated, fell to No. 5 in the rankings after losing to Clinch County 34-28.