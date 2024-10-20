Football rankings: Manchester moves up to No. 1; Perry back in top 10

Manchester is the new No. 1 team in the AJC’s Class A Division II rankings after previous No. 1 Irwin County was taken down Friday by Clinch County.
Manchester was the 2023 runner-up in this class and avenged its championship-game loss to Bowdon earlier this month. The Blue Devils’ only loss came in the opener to Harris County, a bigger school.
Irwin, which had been undefeated, fell to No. 5 in the rankings after losing to Clinch County 34-28.
The defending Class 4A champion, Perry, is back in the rankings at No. 8 after beating previous No. 6 Ware County 31-21 last week.
Valdosta fell five spots to No. 9 after losing to unranked Richmond Hill. Valdosta played without star quarterback and Georgia-committed senior Todd Robinson, who was injured.
Three weeks remain in the regular season.
Class 6A
1. (1) Carrollton (9-0)
2. (2) Buford (7-1)
3. (3) North Gwinnett (8-0)
4. (5) Douglas County (7-1)
5. (6) Collins Hill (7-1)
6. (7) Grayson (4-1)
7. (8) North Cobb (8-0)
8. (9) Mill Creek (7-2)
9. (4) Valdosta (7-1)
10. (10) Colquitt County (5-3)
Class 5A
1. (1) Milton (8-0)
2. (2) Lee County (8-0)
3. (3) Thomas County Central (7-1)
4. (4) Hughes (7-1)
5. (5) Gainesville (7-2)
6. (6) Coffee (7-1)
7. (7) Roswell (7-1)
8. (9) Brunswick (7-1)
9. (10) Rome (5-2)
10. (8) Houston County (6-2)
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (8-0)
2. (2) Cartersville (9-0)
3. (3) Blessed Trinity (6-1)
4. (4) North Oconee (8-0)
5. (7) Eastside (8-1)
6. (5) Cedartown (8-1)
7. (10) Starr’s Mill (9-0)
8. (NR) Perry (6-2)
9. (6) Ware County (3-4)
10. (8) Benedictine (4-3)
Out: No. 9 Warner Robins
Class 3A
1. (1) Sandy Creek (8-0)
2. (2) Peach County (7-1)
3. (4) Cherokee Bluff (8-0)
4. (3) Jefferson (6-2)
5. (5) Douglass (6-2)
6. (6) LaGrange (7-2)
7. (7) Cairo (6-2)
8. (8) Calhoun (5-3)
9. (9) Oconee County (4-4)
10. (10) Westover (7-1)
Class 2A
1. (1) Pierce County (7-0)
2. (2) Morgan County (8-0)
3. (3) Carver (Columbus) (7-1)
4. (4) Burke County (5-1)
5. (NR) Hapeville Charter (4-3)
6. (5) Callaway (6-2)
7. (6) Rockmart (6-2)
8. (7) Appling County (5-2)
9. (9) Carver (Atlanta) (6-2)
10. (NR) Thomson (5-2)
Out: No. 8 Sumter County, No. 10 Stephens County
Class A Division I
1. (1) Toombs County (6-0)
2. (2) Dublin (8-0)
3. (3) Fannin County (8-0)
4. (4) Thomasville (6-2)
5. (5) Fitzgerald (5-2)
6. (6) Dodge County (8-0)
7. (7) Worth County (5-3)
8. (8) Northeast (6-2)
9. (9) Commerce (5-3)
10. (10) Rabun County (6-2)
Class A Division II
1. (2) Manchester (5-1)
2. (3) Brooks County (5-3)
3. (4) Bowdon (6-2)
4. (5) Clinch County (6-1)
5. (1) Irwin County (7-1)
6. (6) Greene County (6-1)
7. (7) Lincoln County (7-0)
8. (8) Trion (8-1)
9. (9) Metter (6-1)
10. (10) Jenkins County (6-1)
Class 3A-A
1. (1) Savannah Christian (7-0)
2. (2) Hebron Christian (7-1)
3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (5-3)
4. (4) Athens Academy (9-0)
5. (5) Lovett (7-1)
6. (6) Fellowship Christian (5-2)
7. (7) Calvary Day (6-1)
8. (8) North Cobb Christian (7-1)
9. (9) Wesleyan (7-1)
10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-4)
About the Author