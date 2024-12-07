Carrollton, Milton win nationally ranked showdowns; 4 teams reach finals for first time

Carrollton will be up against No. 5 Grayson, a 35-28 winner over No. 4 Douglas County.

Milton, the No. 1 team in 5A, beat No. 2 Lee County 56-28 in a game between unbeaten teams. Luke Nickel threw four TD passes, three to fellow AJC Super 11 pick C.J. Wiley in the second half, as Milton pulled away after a 21-21 halftime tie. A team that had nine major Division I signees this week, Milton is ranked in the top five of six national polls.

CJ Wiley (@CJWiley_4) has completely taken this game over.



On the first play after a Milton interception, Wiley hauls in this 65-yard touchdown. That’s 2 touchdowns on back to back plays for Wiley.



Milton opens up a 42-21 lead pic.twitter.com/KKyUVFHRmp — Jed May (@JedMay_) December 7, 2024

Lee County finished the season with 745 points, third-most in GHSA history, and quarterback Weston Bryan rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns in his final high school game.

Milton will play No. 4 Hughes, which beat defending champion and seventh-ranked Coffee 49-26.

The 4A finalists are No. 1 Marist and No. 3 North Oconee. Marist beat No. 10 Creekside 27-21 while North Oconee beat No. 4 Blessed Trinity 27-7.

North Oconee, a 21-year-old Athens-area school, is in the finals for the first time. The Titans had lost semifinal games in 2021 and 2022.

No. 3 Jefferson and No. 7 Calhoun advanced in Class 3A. Jefferson beat unranked LaGrange 21-14. Calhoun beat No. 8 Stephenson 35-13. Both winners are city schools that moved down two classes this season.

No. 1 Carver-Columbus and No. 3 Burke County won easily in Class 2A. Carver beat No. 4 Appling County 49-6. Burke beat last season’s runner-up, No. 8 Rockmart, 35-22.

The A Division I finalists, Toombs County and Northeast, guarantee at least one first-time champion this season.

Toombs beat No. 2 Dublin 42-15. Opened in 1987, Toombs had never advanced past the quarterfinals until this season, although the Bulldogs’ run is not surprising. They have been ranked No. 1 since preseason.

No. 5 Northeast beat No. 9 Fitzgerald 46-14. Northeast will be the first Macon public school in the finals since Central won Class 3A in 1975.

In Class A Division II, No. 4 Brooks County beat No. 1 Manchester 17-14 in overtime while No. 2 Bowdon, the two-time defending champion, beat No. 3 Irwin County 42-28. Brooks most recently won a state title in 2021.

The Class 3A-A private finalists are No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian and No. 3 Hebron Christian.

Prince Avenue, which beat No. 7 North Cobb Christian 43-0, has won state titles three of the past four seasons. Hebron, a 24-17 winner over No. 5 Fellowship Christian, is in its first championship game. Hebron played its first full varsity season in 2008.

The finals will be Dec. 16-18, a Monday-Wednesday schedule, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.