Fairburn Langston Hughes overcomes Powder Springs McEachern’s lead to earn win 40-9

Fairburn Langston Hughes dug deep and found enough juice for an inspirational 40-9 victory over Powder Springs McEachern for a Georgia high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Powder Springs McEachern authored a promising start, taking a 9-7 advantage over Fairburn Langston Hughes at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense darted in front for a 14-9 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Fairburn Langston Hughes breathed fire to a 27-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Indians 13-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Fairburn Langston Hughes and Powder Springs McEachern played in a 47-21 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.