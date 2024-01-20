Fairbanks West Valley sprints past Gainesville East Hall

Fairbanks West Valley eventually beat Gainesville East Hall 71-61 at Fairbanks West Valley High on Jan. 19 in Alaska boys high school basketball action.
Fairbanks West Valley opened with a 14-12 advantage over Gainesville East Hall through the first quarter.
The scoreboard showed the Vikings with a 29-27 lead over the Wolfpack heading into the second quarter.
Fairbanks West Valley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 51-43 lead over Gainesville East Hall.
The Wolfpack held on with a 20-18 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Recently on Jan. 5, Gainesville East Hall squared off with Danielsville Madison County in a basketball game.
