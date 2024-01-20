Sports

Fairbanks West Valley sprints past Gainesville East Hall

ajc.com

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Fairbanks West Valley eventually beat Gainesville East Hall 71-61 at Fairbanks West Valley High on Jan. 19 in Alaska boys high school basketball action.

Fairbanks West Valley opened with a 14-12 advantage over Gainesville East Hall through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Vikings with a 29-27 lead over the Wolfpack heading into the second quarter.

Fairbanks West Valley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 51-43 lead over Gainesville East Hall.

The Wolfpack held on with a 20-18 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Jan. 5, Gainesville East Hall squared off with Danielsville Madison County in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top