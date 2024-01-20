Boys Basketball Roundup – January 19, 2024

Bainbridge raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-28 win over Cairo on Jan. 19 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Cairo faced off against Norman Park Colquitt County and Bainbridge took on Donalsonville Seminole County on Jan. 13 at Bainbridge High School.

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch dominates Jesup Wayne County

It was a tough night for Jesup Wayne County which was overmatched by Brooklet Southeast Bulloch in this 77-46 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch faced off against Bloomingdale New Hampstead and Jesup Wayne County took on Savannah Islands on Jan. 12 at Savannah Islands High School.

Columbus Jordan dominates Columbus Kendrick

Columbus Jordan dismissed Columbus Kendrick by a 61-30 count on Jan. 19 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Jan. 10, Columbus Kendrick squared off with Macon Northeast in a basketball game.

Dacula Hebron Christian crushes Carnesville Franklin County

Dacula Hebron Christian rolled past Carnesville Franklin County for a comfortable 80-55 victory in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 10, Carnesville Franklin County faced off against Toccoa Stephens County and Dacula Hebron Christian took on Stockbridge on Jan. 15 at Stockbridge High School.

Douglas Coffee overcomes Evans Greenbrier

Douglas Coffee collected a solid win over Evans Greenbrier in a 57-39 verdict in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 12, Evans Greenbrier faced off against Waycross Ware County.

Douglasville South Paulding denies Douglasville Douglas County’s challenge

Douglasville South Paulding collected a solid win over Douglasville Douglas County in a 53-39 verdict in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Douglasville Alexander and Douglasville South Paulding took on Douglasville New Manchester on Jan. 9 at Douglasville New Manchester High School.

Fairbanks West Valley sprints past Gainesville East Hall

Fairbanks West Valley eventually beat Gainesville East Hall 71-61 at Fairbanks West Valley High on Jan. 19 in Alaska boys high school basketball action.

Fairbanks West Valley opened with a 14-12 advantage over Gainesville East Hall through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Vikings with a 29-27 lead over the Wolfpack heading into the second quarter.

Fairbanks West Valley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 51-43 lead over Gainesville East Hall.

The Wolfpack held on with a 20-18 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Jan. 5, Gainesville East Hall squared off with Danielsville Madison County in a basketball game.

Hampton Lovejoy tops Forest Park

Hampton Lovejoy left no doubt on Friday, controlling Forest Park from start to finish for a 60-22 victory on Jan. 19 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Last season, Hampton Lovejoy and Forest Park squared off on Dec. 13, 2022 at Forest Park High School.

Jesup Wayne County rides to cruise-control win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Jesup Wayne County controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-30 win against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 5, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch faced off against Bloomingdale New Hampstead and Jesup Wayne County took on Savannah Islands on Jan. 12 at Savannah Islands High School.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian bests Atlanta B.E.S.T

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 94-39 win over Atlanta B.E.S.T in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square overwhelms Macon First Presbyterian Day

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square dominated Macon First Presbyterian Day 77-46 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 19.

Marietta Sprayberry denies Roswell’s challenge

Marietta Sprayberry knocked off Roswell 64-49 in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Roswell faced off against Marietta Pope and Marietta Sprayberry took on Alpharetta on Jan. 5 at Marietta Sprayberry High School.

Newnan Heritage tacks win on Columbus Brookstone

Newnan Heritage left no doubt on Friday, controlling Columbus Brookstone from start to finish for a 60-39 victory in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 19.

Newnan Heritage opened with an 8-4 advantage over Columbus Brookstone through the first quarter.

The Hawks’ offense jumped in front for a 31-11 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Newnan Heritage charged to a 53-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars narrowed the gap 16-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Jan. 11, Newnan Heritage faced off against McDonough Creekside Christian.

Savannah Woodville – Tompkins claims tight victory against Savannah

Savannah Woodville – Tompkins finally found a way to top Savannah 62-61 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Savannah High on Jan. 19.

Last time Savannah Woodville – Tompkins and Savannah played in a 58-50 game on Feb. 18, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 6, Savannah Woodville – Tompkins squared off with Rowesville Bethune-Bowman in a basketball game.

Sumter Christian overwhelms Douglasville Harvester Christian

Sumter Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Douglasville Harvester Christian 63-18 Friday during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 19.

Suwanee Lambert routs Alpharetta Denmark

Suwanee Lambert left no doubt on Friday, controlling Alpharetta Denmark from start to finish for a 78-44 victory in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

In recent action on Jan. 15, Suwanee Lambert faced off against Duluth.

Thomasville claims tight victory against Albany Dougherty

Thomasville topped Albany Dougherty 50-43 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Valdosta Lowndes narrowly defeats Richmond Hill

Valdosta Lowndes notched a win against Richmond Hill 51-38 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 19.

Recently on Jan. 12, Richmond Hill squared off with Norman Park Colquitt County in a basketball game.

