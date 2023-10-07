Eatonton Putnam County routs Augusta Glenn Hills

Eatonton Putnam County earned a convincing 52-8 win over Augusta Glenn Hills in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Eatonton Putnam County and Augusta Glenn Hills played in a 48-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Eatonton Putnam County faced off against Augusta Josey and Augusta Glenn Hills took on Augusta Westside on Sept. 22 at Augusta Westside High School.

