Georgia lawmakers blow past midnight ‘deadline’ again. Here’s why
Douglasville South Paulding bests Fairburn Langston Hughes

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Douglasville South Paulding scored early and often to roll over Fairburn Langston Hughes 12-1 on March 28 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 23, Fairburn Langston Hughes faced off against Douglasville New Manchester and Douglasville South Paulding took on Fairburn Langston Hughes on March 20 at Fairburn Langston Hughes.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.

