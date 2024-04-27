Georgia connections in the 2024 NFL draft

This year, 31 players with ties to Georgia high schools and colleges were selected in the NFL draft, one fewer than last year. After two consecutive years with six first-round picks, only three were taken in the opening round this year. Here is the list:
First round (3)
No. 13, Raiders, Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
No. 18, Bengals, Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia (Bleckley County HS)
No. 30, Ravens, Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (Westlake HS)
Second round (4)
No. 34 (2nd in round), Chargers, Luke McConkey, WR, Georgia (North Murray HS)
No. 42 (10th), Texans, Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
No. 58 (26th), Packers, Javon Bullard, S, Georgia (Baldwin HS)
No. 60 (28th), Bills, Cole Bishop, S, Utah (Starr’s Mill HS)
Third round (6)
No. 72 (8th), Panthers, Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky (Wayne County HS)
No. 89 (26th), Buccaneers, Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
No. 91 (28th), Packers, Ty’Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri (Roswell HS)
Fourth round (2)
No. 105 (5th), Chargers, Justin Eboigbe, DT, Alabama (Forest Park HS)
No. 110 (10th), Patriots, Javon Baker, WR, Central Florida (McEachern HS)
Fifth round (7)
No. 141 (6th), Bills, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia
No. 143 (8th), Falcons, J.D. Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame (Blessed Trinity HS)
No. 156 (21st), Browns, Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville (Troup County HS)
No. 159 (24th) Chiefs, Hunter Nourzad, OL, Penn State (The Walker School)
No. 164 (29th) Colts, Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn (Frederica Academy)
No. 170 (35th) Saints, Bub Means, WR, Pittsburgh (Lovejoy HS)
No. 176 (41st) Jets, Quan-tez Stiggers, CB, Canadian Football League (B.E.S.T. Academy)
Sixth round (7)
No. 180 (4th), Patriots, Marcellas Dial, CB, South Carolina (Georgia Military College)
No. 181 (5th), Chargers, Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy (Marietta HS)
No. 184 (8th), Dolphins, Malik Washington, WR, Virginia (Parkview HS)
No. 190 (14th), Eagles, Dylan McMahon, C, N.C. State (Savannah Christian)
No. 197 (21st), Falcons, Zion Logue, DT, Georgia
No. 202 (26th), Packers, Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State (Dooly County HS)
No. 204 (28th) Bills, Tylan Grable, OT, Central Florida (Wilkinson County HS)
Seventh round (2)
No. 231 (11th), Patriots, Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State (Valdosta HS)
No. 240 (20th) Panthers, Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan (Lowndes HS)
