Boys Baseball Roundup – March 28, 2024

Douglasville Douglas County takes down Mableton Pebblebrook

Douglasville Douglas County rolled past Mableton Pebblebrook for a comfortable 20-4 victory in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 28.

Recently on March 20, Douglasville Douglas County squared off with Douglasville New Manchester in a baseball game.

Douglasville South Paulding bests Fairburn Langston Hughes

Douglasville South Paulding scored early and often to roll over Fairburn Langston Hughes 12-1 on March 28 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on March 23, Fairburn Langston Hughes faced off against Douglasville New Manchester and Douglasville South Paulding took on Fairburn Langston Hughes on March 20 at Fairburn Langston Hughes.

Fairburn Landmark Christian defense stifles Decatur Towers

A suffocating defense helped Fairburn Landmark Christian handle Decatur Towers 16-0 on March 28 in Georgia baseball.

Milledgeville Baldwin secures a win over Irwinton Wilkinson County

Milledgeville Baldwin grabbed an 8-5 victory at the expense of Irwinton Wilkinson County in Georgia high school baseball on March 28.

Recently on March 21, Irwinton Wilkinson County squared off with Wrightsville Johnson County in a baseball game.

Milton Cambridge tops Johns Creek Northview

Milton Cambridge pushed past Johns Creek Northview for a 5-2 win at Johns Creek Northview High on March 28 in Georgia baseball action.

Rochelle Wilcox County allows no points against Hawkinsville

A suffocating defense helped Rochelle Wilcox County handle Hawkinsville 11-0 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 28.

Recently on March 21, Hawkinsville squared off with McRae Telfair County in a baseball game.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic dominates Alpharetta

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic recorded a big victory over Alpharetta 10-5 during this Georgia baseball game on March 28.

Sandersville Washington County defense stifles Augusta Butler

Sandersville Washington County’s defense throttled Augusta Butler, resulting in a 15-0 shutout for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 28.

Warner Robins Houston County exhales after close call with Tifton Tift County

Warner Robins Houston County topped Tifton Tift County 5-3 in a tough tilt on March 28 in Georgia baseball.

In recent action on March 20, Tifton Tift County faced off against Forsyth Mary Persons.

Winder Apalachee crushes Hoschton Jackson County

Winder Apalachee dismissed Hoschton Jackson County by a 12-4 count for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Hoschton Jackson County High on March 28.

In recent action on March 20, Hoschton Jackson County faced off against Mt Airy Habersham Central.

