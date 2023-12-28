Douglasville Douglas County overcomes Montgomery Carver

Douglasville Douglas County eventually beat Montgomery Carver 67-57 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 27.
Douglasville Douglas County opened with a 26-12 advantage over Montgomery Carver through the first quarter.
The Tigers opened an immense 42-25 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.
Montgomery Carver stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 50-41.
The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-16 edge.
In recent action on Dec. 12, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Newnan.
